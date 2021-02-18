Children thrown from stolen car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a kidnapping.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a woman left her car running outside a home in the 3200 block of W. 31st street with her two children inside.

A man got in the car and drove away with the children, ages 3 and 6, in the vehicle.

A witness who was in a car behind the stolen vehicle says the children were thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle onto the street at Woodbridge and W. 32nd St.

The witness put the children in the car and called police.

The children were not hurt.

The mother says she had locked the car and took the key fob with her, believing the car would not be able to be driven without it.

There is not clear suspect information.

The vehicle has not yet been recovered.

It’s a 2017 dark blue Honda Accord with Ohio temporary tag L883622.

The vehicle has a Ganley plate holder and USMC sticker on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (216)623-5290.