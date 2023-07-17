UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WJW) – The search is underway in Pennsylvania for two children who were swept away in floodwaters.

In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, officials in Upper Makefield Township reported that its departments recovered the bodies of five people.

The area seeing flooding is Northeast of Philadelphia near the Trenton area.

Two children remain missing, both from Charleston, South Carolina, who were visiting with family.

According to police, the family was on their way to a barbecue when their vehicles got stuck in floodwaters on Rt 532.

The father managed to get out of his car and help his four-year-old son to safety. However, as both grandmother and mother attempted to reach the two other children, aged 2 years old and 9 months old, all four were swept away.

“Unbelievably,” the Upper Makefield Township Police Department said, the grandmother survived and was treated at a local hospital.”

“We cannot even begin to imagine what this family is going through, but they know we are here to help them through this process and to bring their beautiful children home,” the department wrote on Facebook.