CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Kenneth Ave. Friday around 5 a.m.

Two people were injured in the fire.

A four-year-old child and a 23-year-old woman were transported to the hospital, according to FOX 8 crews at the scene.

There is no word on their condition.

Firefighters have not reported what caused the fire.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video