ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WJW) – A child has been rescued after being stuck “up to his head in corn” in a Pennsylvania grain bin Monday.

Fire departments and other authorities responded to the situation in Adams County around 5:45 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Dover Township Fire Department.

Authorities at the scene confirmed that the child was conscious and breathing while buried up to his head in corn in a grain bin cart, according to the post.

According to the Dover Twp. Fire Department, authorities worked to get the child free for just over 30 minutes. The child was then taken for medical evaluation.

It was not made clear how the child ended up stuck in the grain bin.