Child tax credit: Will payments continue until 2025?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Parents, keep your eyes open for this month’s child tax credit payment set to hit bank accounts tomorrow.

This third payment is the halfway mark of six monthly payments that started in July meant to help families who are struggling financially during the pandemic.

But it might not end in December like originally planned.

A committee in the U.S. House of Representatives today is proposing legislation that will keep the early payments coming through 2025, according to a release from House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-MA).

“On Tuesday, we will continue our work on the Build Back Better Act with the consideration of investments to provide critical support to families, spur the development of clean energy, reinstate Build America Bonds, and improve Americans’ ability to afford health care,” Neal said.

Law makers are hoping to establish a monthly child tax credit advance payment through taxable years 2025. As with the current plan, the proposed plan will qualify children age 0- 17 for the credit, giving payments of $250 each month per child and $300 each month per child under age six.

Under the proposal, the monthly payments will begin to phase out for households with incomes above $150,000 (for joint filers) and finishes phasing out at $400,000.

Not all House democrats are in favor of the bill. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin says the $3.5 trillion package won’t have his vote.

@DanaBashCNN presses Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on why he doesn't support the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.



Sen. Chuck Schumer "will not have my vote on the 3.5," Manchin says. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/4wwXlTawT4 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) September 12, 2021

The early payments for this year should hit bank accounts on Wednesday, Sept. 15, with more payments coming Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15. The remaining money coming in one lump with tax refunds in 2021.

Parents can choose to not receive the early payments here, or sign up here.