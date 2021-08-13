Child Tax Credit: Where’s my payment?

(WJW) — Parents were expecting their child tax credit payment to be early this month, but instead it’ll take more time for some.

But as was the case last month, the vast majority of families received their August payments by direct deposit and the remainder will receive checks in the mail, according to a release from The U.S. Department of Treasury.

The department issued a statement on Friday saying in part: “Due to a technical issue expected to be resolved by the September payments, a small percentage of recipients — less than 15 percent — who received payments by direct deposit in July will be mailed paper checks for the August payment.”

In the video above, IRS spokesperson Luis Garcia says that as of today, the treasury department reports they have 1.2 million payments going out for 2.1 million children, with an average amount of $436.

If you’re receiving a paper check instead of direct deposit, when should you expect to find it in your mailbox? Garcia says in about a week to 10 days.

He says not only can child tax credit payments be delayed but also stimulus checks, if there is an issue with your tax return from last year including errors, amendments or flags for fraud.

The IRS hopes to have these delayed payments processed in the next 90 to 120 days.

You can find out if you’re set to receive a direct deposit or paper check this month by clicking here.

Qualifying families with children under the age of six will receive $300 per child each month. Families with children who are six to 17 years old will receive $250 monthly.

This second of six monthly payments was set to arrive early on Aug. 13, since Aug. 15 is a Sunday.

The rest of the payments are scheduled for Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15.

The IRS says the remaining half of the credit will come with tax refunds, bringing the total to $3,600 per child for families with children under six and $3,000 for families with older children. It’s an increase from the previous credit of $2,000 per child.

Parents can opt out of future monthly payments by clicking here.