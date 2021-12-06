Child tax credit: Where do we stand on advance payments in 2022?

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — We’re days away from the sixth and final advance Child Tax Credit payment in 2021. In the meantime, some lawmakers are working to repeat it in 2022.

Democrats are pushing to pass the Build Back Better Act by Christmas since Dec. 31 marks the expiration of parts of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Congress approved in March.

That includes a larger child tax credit and monthly payments of those benefits to millions of families, which would end unless lawmakers renew it.

Congress could revive the credit retroactively next year, but many lawmakers want to avoid any interruption.

Facing unanimous Republican opposition, Democrats will need all their votes in the 50—50 Senate. They’ll also need all but three in the House, which will need to pass the bill again with Senate revisions before sending it to Biden.

Part of the American Rescue Plan passed in March, the existing tax credit increased from $2,000 per child to $3,600 per child under the age of 6, with $3,000 for children between 6 and 16 years of age. Eligible families were eligible to receive a monthly payment of up to $300 per child.

The White House said the Build Back Better Act will extend the rescue plan to more than 35-million households.

Six monthly payments that were scheduled out to eligible families started in July and will end on December 15.