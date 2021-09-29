Child tax credit: When is the next payment?

(WJW) — As some parents may still be awaiting their September child tax credit, others are wondering when the next payment will arrive.

According to the IRS, the October payment is set to hit bank accounts on Oct. 15.

That’s followed by additional payments on Nov. 15 and Dec. 15. The remaining money is claimed when you file your 2021 income tax return.

If you didn’t get your September payment yet, the IRS said that was due to a glitch in the system that caused some payments to not hit their mark on the expected date.

Fewer than 2% of child tax credit recipients were said to have been affected and those individuals should be seeing those hit their accounts or mailboxes very soon, if they haven’t already.

For families who are signed up, each payment is up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child ages 6 through 17.

Parents can choose to not receive the early payments here, or sign up here.