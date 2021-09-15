Child tax credit: What to do if you don’t receive September payment

(WJW) — The next advance child tax credit payment is set to hit bank accounts today — Wednesday, Sept. 15.

This third payment is the halfway mark of six monthly payments that started in July and are meant to help families who are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

While parents used to receive $2,000 per child, the IRS now offers $3,600 per child for families with children under six and $3,000 for families with older children.

Last month, due to a technical issue, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said a small percentage of recipients — less than 15 percent — who received payments by direct deposit had to be mailed paper checks for the August payment.

That issue was expected to be resolved before today’s September payment.

But, what happens if you find your payment was issued, but you didn’t receive it? According to the IRS, if that happens, you can request a payment trace to track it, if you have not received it within the timeframes, below:

5 days since the deposit date and the bank says it hasn’t received the payment;

4 weeks since the payment was mailed by check to a standard address;

6 weeks since the payment was mailed, and you have a forwarding address on file with the local post office;

9 weeks since the payment was mailed, and you have an overseas address

To start a payment trace, the IRS said mail or fax this completed form.

Meanwhile, the remaining advance child tax credit payments are set to go out Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15.