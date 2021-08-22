Child tax credit: What some families may need to do before September payment

**Related Video Above: Child Tax Credit: Where’s my payment?**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you are one of the families that saw a delay in getting August’s child tax credit payment, there’s something you might be able to do to fix that before September’s payment is issued.

The Internal Revenue Service has launched a new feature allowing any family receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments to quickly and easily update their mailing address using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal.

Those who need to change their mailing address in time for the Sept. 15 payment must do so by midnight, Aug. 30.

Thirty-six million families were set to receive the checks this month. Anyone can check their payment status right here.

Again, parents should be on the look out for fresh early payments on Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15, with the remaining money coming in one lump with tax refunds in 2021.

While American parents used to receive $2,000 per child, the IRS is now offering $3,600 per child for families with children under six and $3,000 for families with older children.

Parents can choose to not receive the early payments by heading here, or sign up right here.

Find the IRS portal for updating your address right here.