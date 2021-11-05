Child tax credit: Time is running out to get advance payments this year

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

(WJW) – Parents who qualify for advance child tax credit (CTC) payments can still sign up, but time is running out.

People have until the Nov. 15 deadline to sign up for advance payments.

The fourth CTC payment was due to hit bank accounts on Oct. 15 and there are still two payments coming.

They give eligible households who opted in up to 50% of the total credit they would get for their child on a tax return in six advance payments.

According to reports from Forbes, those who sign up now will still get the full advance payment for 2021, just not spread out over six months.

Households claim the other half when they file their 2021 income tax returns.

Advance child tax credits expire at the end of this year, but the Biden Administration hopes to renew them through 2025.

The opt-out deadline for the November payment has already passed, but the opt-out deadline for the December payment is November 29.

Click here if you want to opt out.