Child Tax Credit: Still time to sign up to get payments

(WJW) – The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department say it’s not too late to get the advance Child Tax Credit payment.

The payment is available for families who haven’t filed a 2020 income tax return, including people who don’t normally file because their incomes are too low.

Payments have already begun, but future payments are scheduled for October 15, November 15 and December 15.

For families who are signed up, each payment is up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child ages 6 through 17.

Families can stop payments anytime, even after payments begin by using the unenroll feature in the Child Tax Credit Update Portal on IRS.gov.

Eligible families who unenroll will still receive the rest of their Child Tax Credit as a lump sum when they file their 2021 federal income tax return next year.

September monthly payments started going out Wednesday.

For those receiving a paper check, the payment may take a little longer.

You can check your eligibility, enroll for payments or unenroll here.