Child Tax Credit: Some parents still haven’t received the latest payment

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thanks to an IRS glitch, some parents may still not have received the latest advance child tax credit sent out last Friday.

Coming to parents early in August, as the 15th fell on a Sunday, most of those who were signed up for direct payments saw them in their bank accounts on Aug. 13. Otherwise, payments are coming through the mail, The U.S. Department of the Treasury said.

“Due to a technical issue expected to be resolved by the September payments, a small percentage of recipients — less than 15 percent — who received payments by direct deposit in July will be mailed paper checks for the August payment,” the treasury department said in a statement.

Checks sent out this month to Ohio families averaged $436, the treasury department reported. Those who have not received their paper checks should get one within 10 days, the IRS said. If not, there may be an issue with their tax filings in general.

Thirty-six million families were set to receive the checks this month. Anyone can check their payment status right here.

Parents should be on the look out for fresh early payments on Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15, with the remaining money coming in one lump with tax refunds in 2021.

While American parents used to receive $2,000 per child, the IRS is now offering $3,600 per child for families with children under six and $3,000 for families with older children.

Parents can choose to not receive the early payments by heading here, or sign up right here.