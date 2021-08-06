Child tax credit: When the next payment arrives and how to opt out

Editor’s note: Previously aired video above explains more about child tax credit payments

(WJW) — Parents can expect the next child tax credit payment as soon as next week.

This is the second payment of six that will come your way on the 15th each month through December 2021.

The next payment is coming August 13 since the 15th falls on a Sunday this month.

Qualifying families with children under age six will receive $300 per child each month. Families with children who are six to 17 years-old will receive $250 monthly.

The IRS says the remaining half of the credit will come with tax refunds, bringing the total to $3,600 per child for families with children under six and $3,000 for families with older children. It’s an increase from the previous credit of $2,000 per child.

It’s too late to opt-out for this month’s payment, but you can alert the IRS if you want to unenroll from future monthly payments and can get it all at once next year.

You can click here to manage your payments.