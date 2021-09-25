Child tax credit: Late September payments on the way, IRS says

(WJW) — There’s a chance that parents didn’t get their September child tax credit payment on-time, even if there weren’t any issues getting their July and August checks, and the IRS says there’s a reason why.

According to the IRS, there was a glitch in the system this month that caused some payments to not hit their mark on the expected date.

Last week, the IRS says they successfully delivered a third monthly round of approximately 35 million Child Tax Credits, totaling $15 billion.

They say they’ve resolved a technical issue, which is estimated to have caused fewer than 2% of CTC recipients not to receive their September payment.

“These individuals will receive their payments as early as Friday by direct deposit or in the coming days for those receiving checks by mail,” the release, above, says.

This third payment was the halfway mark of six monthly payments, that started in July, meant to help families who are struggling financially during the pandemic.

The early payments for this year should’ve hit bank accounts on Wednesday, Sept. 15, with more payments coming Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15. The remaining money will come in one lump with tax refunds in 2021.

For families who are signed up, each payment is up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child ages 6 through 17.

Parents can choose to not receive the early payments here, or sign up here.