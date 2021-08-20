Child tax credit: Here’s how to track your money

In the video above, hear more about the Child Tax Credit program from IRS spokesperson Luis Garcia

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Last week, the second round of six Child Tax Credit payments went out to millions of parents as part of the American Rescue Plan.

But some are still waiting to get it in their hands.

The US Department of Treasury says that families of nearly 60 million children have received the first and second payments totaling about $15 billion each round.

If you’re one of the families still waiting for this month’s payment to arrive, you can check its status using the IRS’ child tax credit update portal or to trace it you can fill out a Taxpayer Regarding Refund form here.

Be prepared to wait some more if you plan on going this route.

FOX Business reports that families filling out the refund form need to fall under this criteria:

Five days since the expected deposit date

Four weeks since the payment was mailed by check to a standard address

Six weeks since the payment was mailed to a forwarding address

Nine weeks since the payment was mailed to a foreign address

Under the Child Tax Credit program, qualifying families with children under the age of six will receive $300 per child each month. Families with children who are six to 17 years old will receive $250 monthly.

The rest of the payments are scheduled for Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15, with the remaining money coming in with 2021 tax refunds bringing the total to $3,600 per child for families with children under six and $3,000 for families with older children. It’s an increase from the previous credit of $2,000 per child.