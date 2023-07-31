PORT ANGELES, Washington (WJW) – An 8-year-old child was attacked by a cougar at Olympic National Park’s Lake Angeles on Saturday evening.

The child’s mother quickly intervened, yelling and screaming at the cougar, causing it to abandon the attack, according to the National Park Service.

Park personnel swiftly responded to the incident and assessed the child’s injuries. The child sustained only minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

In response to the incident, all remaining campers in the Lake Angeles area were evacuated, and access to Lake Angeles and Heather Park areas has been temporarily closed to the public.

“Due to the extreme nature of this incident, we are closing the Lake Angeles area and several trails in the vicinity,” stated Tom Kay, Olympic National Park Wildlife Biologist. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Lake Angeles Trail, Heather Park Trail, Switchback Trail, and the entire Klahhane Ridge Trail are closed until further notice.”

Early Sunday morning, park law enforcement and wildlife personnel who specialize in cougar tracking were dispatched to the last known location of the cougar at Lake Angeles, that park service reported.

If located, the cougar will be euthanized and removed from the park for a necropsy.

The investigation aims to shed light on why the animal attacked, as such incidents are extremely rare.