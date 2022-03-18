EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer tells the FOX 8 I-Team police are investigating Friday after a child was shot inside a home on Shoreview.

The parents took the child to the hospital and police were called.

“We are trying to figure out exactly what happened, the investigation just started,” the chief said.

He stressed they do not know at this time how the child was shot.

The age and condition of the child is not being released at this time.

