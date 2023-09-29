MIAMI, Fla. (WJW) — The Miami-Dade Police Department’s (MDPD) Special Victims Bureau is investigating an incident involving a 3-year-old child who accidentally shot herself.

A family member, Orlando Young, has been arrested on charges of child neglect.

Officers responded to a home on Sept. 23.

According to police, Young was watching a football game on his laptop and set down a firearm.

According to FOX News, surveillance video from inside the home shows the toddler walked over to the couch, hoisted herself up and grabbed the gun before accidentally shooting herself.

Police said she shot herself in the hand. Family members took her to the hospital before police arrived.

The extent of the child’s injuries is not known.

Young faces charges of child neglect with great bodily harm.

The state Department of Children and Families is investigating.

Miami Dade police urge all firearm owners to securely store their weapons to prevent accidents.