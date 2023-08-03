Foam bullet and gun toy, foam-based weaponry so close

MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, Alaska (WJW) – Alaska State Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting involving two children during a Nerf gun fight.

On Wednesday around 2 a.m., investigators say two children were involved in a Nerf gun fight.

Investigators believe one of the children mistakenly picked up a rifle, thinking it was a toy and shot the other child.

The other child died at the scene.

Investigators have not released the children’s ages.

According to the 2010 Census, Mountain Village had a population of about 800.