Child run over, killed in Trumbull County; family member arrested

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A toddler was killed over the weekend in Trumbull County.

Trumbull County deputies say the child was at her grandparent’s home off Milligan East Road in Vernon Township when she was hit by a pickup truck in the driveway.

Kaleeha Queen

911 dispatcher: Trumbull County 911. Where is your emergency?

Caller: Come on. We just ran our granddaughter over.

Kaleeha Queen’s grandfather, 55-year-old Calvin Barger, Jr., was attempting to leave the driveway Sunday night when he ran over the 17-month-old.

“He did not know the child was in the vicinity. The last time he saw the child the child was off in a side yard playing on a swing set. As he pulled out, the child ran in front of the vehicle and he ran the child over,” said Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich.

Queen was flown to Akron Children’s Hospital where she passed away. She was almost 17-months-old.

A family member says she was a happy child who was always smiling. They also say Barger’s grandchildren meant the world to him.

“It’s gotta be extremely difficult for him as well,” Dragovich said.

Investigators say Barger was cooperative throughout the investigation. He was arrested and booked into the county jail in connection to the accident.

According to a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, he took several sobriety tests, including a chemical breath test that revealed his blood alcohol content was .094.

“It’s our job to go and investigate and figure out what happened and why it happened, and regardless of the tragedy, if it warrants arresting somebody, then we have to arrest them,” Dragovich said.

Charges have yet to be filed in the case. Barger will likely be arraigned in Trumbull County Eastern District Court at some point this week.