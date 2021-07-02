Child riding bike hit by car in Vermilion

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that injured a 7-year-old child.

OSHP reports the child was riding his bike on the shoulder of US 6 Thursday night around 7:45 p.m. in Vermilion.

The child’s babysitter was walking behind him and pushing a stroller.

According to OSHP, the child went into the west lane of traffic.

He was struck by a teen driver.

The child was life-flighted to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition.

The teen was not hurt.

The accident remains under investigation.