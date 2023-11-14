CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WJW) – A child psychologist in North Carolina has been sentenced on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and using artificial intelligence to create child pornography.

David Tatum, 41, was sentenced to 40 years in prison last week, followed by 30 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Tatum possessed images and videos of child pornography between 2016 and 2021. The evidence revealed that Tatum had secretly recorded a minor undressing and showering in July 2016. Furthermore, it was discovered that Tatum had made similar recordings of others, including a patient.

“As a child psychiatrist, Tatum knew the damaging, long-lasting impact sexual exploitation has on the wellbeing of victimized children. Regardless, he engaged in the depraved practice of using secret recordings of his victims to create illicit images and videos of them,” said U.S. Attorney Dena King.

“It is horrific to believe anyone would secretly record children undressing and showering for their own sexual gratification. And when the evidence proves that person is a doctor entrusted to help children through difficult mental health situations, it is inconceivable,” said FBI Charlotte Special Agent in Charge DeWitt.

The trial also uncovered Tatum’s use of AI technology to digitally alter clothed images of minors, transforming them into sexually explicit content. Tatum utilized a web-based AI application to modify images of clothed minors, including pictures from a school dance and a photo commemorating the first day of school.

The sentencing also includes an order for Tatum to pay restitution.

Tatum is in federal custody. He was convicted in May.