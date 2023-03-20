Video credit: West Midlands Fire Service via Storyful

WEST BROMWICH, England (WJW) — Video shows the breathtaking moment a child narrowly avoided a collision with a fire engine in West Bromwich, England.

According to the West Midlands Fire Service, who posted the video on Facebook, firefighters were responding to a report of a fire when the child ran in front of the truck.

“The incident brings home the importance of road safety for all. Whether you’re behind the wheel or on foot, please pay attention to what’s happening around you,” the fire service advised.