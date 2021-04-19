Child life-flighted from Medina County crash

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-car crash that happened Monday morning on I-71 in Brunswick Hills in Medina County.

The Ohio Department of Transportation first alerted to the closure around 10 a.m. at I-71 south near State Route 303.

I-71 south, just south of SR 303 in Medina County, is closed due to a crash. Emergency crews are on scene and traffic is currently being detoured through the southbound rest area. There is no time estimate as to when the road will reopen. pic.twitter.com/2VggV9VkwR — ODOT_NorthCenOH (@ODOT_NorthCenOH) April 19, 2021

OSHP reported the two left lanes of southbound I-71 were closed due to vehicles and debris across the road.

OSHP tells FOX 8 one child was life-flighted from the scene with serious injuries.

The interstate reopened just before noon.

FOX 8 is awaiting details from the OSHP report.

This is a developing story. We’ll update you as we learn more.