Child life-flighted from Medina County crash

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-car crash that happened Monday morning on I-71 in Brunswick Hills in Medina County.
The Ohio Department of Transportation first alerted to the closure around 10 a.m. at I-71 south near State Route 303.
OSHP reported the two left lanes of southbound I-71 were closed due to vehicles and debris across the road.
OSHP tells FOX 8 one child was life-flighted from the scene with serious injuries.
The interstate reopened just before noon.
FOX 8 is awaiting details from the OSHP report.
This is a developing story. We’ll update you as we learn more.