OMAHA, Nebraska (WJW) – A daycare driver faces charges after the death of a baby in his car.

Police responded to Kidz of the Future Childcare in Omaha for a report of an unresponsive child Monday afternoon.

Temperatures were in the upper 90s at the time.

The child, Ra’Miyah Worthington, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

According to court documents, the 1-year-old’s body was 109-degrees.

Investigators believe the child was in the car for up to 6 hours.

“My baby suffered, she suffered,” the child’s mother Sina Johnson said at a rally outside the daycare, the AP reported.

The van’s driver, 62-year-old Ryan Williams, was arrested for child abuse by neglect resulting in death.

This photo released by the Omaha Police Department shows Ryan Williams, 63, of Omaha, Neb. Williams was charged Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, with a felony count of child neglect resulting in the death of 1-year-old Ra’Miyah Worthington. Prosecutors accuse Williams of neglecting to remove Worthington from a day care delivery van Monday morning, leaving her in the van for five to six hours on one of Omaha’s hottest days of the year. (Omaha Police Department via AP)

He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

Williams allegedly told police he began unloading children from the van but “was distracted by a young boy who was not wanting to get out of the van and go inside,” according to the affidavit.

He allegedly told police he normally does “sweeps” of the van but did not do one on Monday, according to the affidavit.

The day care has been temporarily shut down “until further investigations can take place,” according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“The protection and well-being of children is of the highest priority by the Department of Health and Human Services and we are working with law enforcement as they investigate this tragic death,” the agency said in a statement to ABC News.