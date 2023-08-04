CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are actively searching for a missing child.

Antonio Moss was reported missing by his mother at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, according to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police.

According to the release, Moss was last seen by his mother playing with friends at Warsaw Park on the 4000 block of East 64th Street at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday,

If you have any information about Moss’s whereabouts, call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or 216-623-5400.