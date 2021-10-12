Child killed while playing with lighter in makeshift fort with siblings

ASCENSION PARISH, Louisiana (WJW) – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy who died in a fire just steps away from his home.

According to a press release, 3 siblings were playing in a fort they had made from part of a prefabricated concrete staircase that they covered with a variety of objects.

The children had a lighter and used it to light a small pile of combustible items to pretend it was a campfire, the press release states.

2 children were able to make it out of the fort.

A 6-year-old boy was trapped inside and killed.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was still burning at the property.

“There is no other way to describe this other than purely tragic,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning in a press release.

“While we are keeping this child and his family in our prayers, we’re also pleading with other families to learn from this devastating loss.”

The child has not been identified.