8-year-old boy killed in Akron fire, multiple injured

by: Talia Naquin

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that killed an 8-year-old boy.

Firefighters responded to 2164 11th St. SW around 4 a.m. in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood.

According to Akron Fire, firefighters saw residents trying to escape the home when they arrived on the scene.

Firefighters were able to rescue everyone from the home.

5 people were taken to the hospital, including a firefighter.

An 8-year-old boy, identified as David Johnson, died at the hospital.

