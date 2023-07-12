FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy from Chicago who police say was shot and killed while attending his grandmother’s 70th birthday party in Franklin Park over the weekend.

Javier Murillo, 37, of Melrose Park is charged with first-degree murder following the July 8 death of Ulysses Campos.

According to police, around 10:15 p.m., Ulysses was playing near an alley in the 2800 block of Elder Lane when a disturbance occurred. Shots were fired from a moving vehicle and Ulysses was hit in the chest.

Ulysses Campos

Once first responders arrived, Ulysses was taken to Loyola Hospital in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, just two weeks shy of his 10th birthday.

Family members described Campos as a loving and caring boy with an infectious smile.

Murillo is set to go before a judge in bond court on Wednesday.