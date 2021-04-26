Child killed at Brooklyn hotel identified as 6-year-old from Parma

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – Brooklyn police could release more information about a suspect in the killing of a 6-year-old boy.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Tiedeman Rd. on a complaint of a shots fired Saturday around 7 a.m.

A woman told police that someone shot her and her son in her room and left about 30 minutes prior to her calling police.

Officers found a 6-year-old boy with gunshot wounds in the room.

Brooklyn officers performed CPR. The child died at the hospital.

He’s been identified as Kaamir Bringht of Parma.

The child’s mother was also treated at the hospital. Police did not say what her injury was.

Police say an arrest has been made in the little boy’s death. However, according to a press release, formal charges have not been filed.

That could happen Monday.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the case.