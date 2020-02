CLEVELAND (WJW) — A five-year-old was injured in a hit-and-run Friday afternoon.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, it happened on W. 56th St. at around 3:50 p.m.

The child was struck by a vehicle; police say the driver took off.

The five-year-old was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. The child’s condition is not known.

There is no suspect information at this time.