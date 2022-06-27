GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A three-year-old was taken to the hospital after an incident in a swimming pool on Sunday.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Greenville crews responded to 8440 Greenville St. Marys Rd. around 5:20 p.m. Sunday in reference to a three-year-old being found in a swimming pool.

Police reported that the child was removed from the pool before emergency personnel arrived and the family was performing CPR.

Deputies arrived on scene to find the child breathing, however, the child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital via CareFlight.

Details are still limited.