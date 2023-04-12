AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police are searching for a man they say broke an apartment window, then stuck a handgun through the glass and started firing shots.

According to Akron police, the scary scene unfolded in the 1300 block of Sylvan Avenue.

Police say a woman in the apartment said just before midnight on Tuesday, April 11, an unknown suspect started pounding on her door. Moments later, she said a front window was broken out and the suspect put a handgun through the broken window and started firing multiple shots.

Police say at the time, three other people were inside the home including a 4-year-old child.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as wearing all-black clothing and was seen running from the scene.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Tips can also be provided anonymously any of the following ways:

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411or by accessing the link on our website www.AkronCops.org