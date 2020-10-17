BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police in Ohio say a child accidentally fired a gun inside a Sam’s Club store Saturday morning.
According to police in Boardman, Ohio, the 7-year-old child shot the handgun near a cash register.
Officers said the mother had a concealed carry permit and the gun was in her purse.
No one was hit or hurt.
Officers said police will gather evidence and confer with the prosecutor as to whether any charges will be filed against the mother.
Get latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Child gets into mother’s purse, accidentally fires gun inside Ohio Sam’s Club store
- Feds to execute woman who killed victim, cut baby from womb
- Police: 7-year-old Chicago girl forced to perform sex act live on remote learning
- Odell Beckham Jr. tests negative, cleared to rejoin Browns for game
- Akron police investigating after man shot and killed outside liquor store