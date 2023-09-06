CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a second grader found ammunition in a classroom at a Cleveland school, so we asked questions.

It happened Wednesday morning at Dike School of the Arts on East 61st Street.

The I-Team saw Cleveland Metropolitan School District security and Cleveland police there. The district told us, a student found a magazine or clip for a weapon on the floor of a second grade classroom.

A spokesperson wrote in an email: “Because a parent had met with the teacher in that classroom prior to the start of school, the two adults are being questioned.”

The district also told us, security guards monitor doors at the start of each school day, but a teacher can let a parent in for a conference when school is not in session. Meantime, we went to a Cleveland man running a nationally known school security consulting firm.

WJW photo

Ken Trump leads National School Safety and Security Services. He said: “When people ask, ‘Do you put metal detectors in elementary schools?’ We say, if you want to put metal detectors, put them on the side door at home because that’s where the guns, the weapons, the ammunition we find, particularly with elementary school kids, come from. It comes from the home.”

He added, “It says a lot about the state of our society.”

We’ll follow up with what comes out of the investigation.