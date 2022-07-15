ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — A child is dead, and a mother is in critical condition after a house fire in Ashtabula Friday.

Not many details are available.

The Ashtabula County coroner told Fox 8 a child was killed in the fire on Station Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, according to the coroner.

The coroner also said the child’s mother is in critical condition.

(Photo Credit: Fox 8 News)

There is no word on the names and ages of those involved. A cause is also not known.

Fox 8 News reached out to Ashtabula Fire Department for more. As of Friday night, the department had not responded.