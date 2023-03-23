CLEVELAND (WJW) — The death of a 5-year-old girl in Cleveland is being investigated by police.

According to police reports, the child died at the hospital around 4:30 p.m. on March 22. Police said the child was taken by “private auto” from her home on Forest Avenue.

The girl was found and taken to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s, where she was pronounced dead, according to documents from the Cleveland Division of Police.

The child’s death is being investigated as child abuse and neglect, according to the documents.

Reports also add the child appeared to be malnourished.

No arrests have been made but the case remains under investigation.

No further information was available.