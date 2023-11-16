WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (WJW) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas says a little boy who was attacked by a baseball bat last month has died.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the news.

“On September 11, 2023, deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in progress…detectives determined Daniel Logan, 39, forced entry into a home with a baseball bat and assaulted two individuals, including a 6-year-old child.”

Jeremy Diaz had been hospitalized since the attack.

His father posted an update on GoFundMe.

“Last night, Jeremy started to have a neural storm that we hadn’t seen in almost 5 weeks, which was something new. It was the worst storm we had seen and it came out of nowhere. It was almost 6 hours of hell on earth – I can only imagine the torture he went through.



Early this morning I was checking him and noticed a pale face and eyes with no motion. Then his heart stopped. They tried to resuscitate him, but it was not successful.



He fought for over 60 days and was improving, but at the end, the odds seemed against him, and he gave up the ghost.” Arturo Diaz

“I was there when he took his first breathe and saw him take his last — no parent should see their children buried before them. Thank you all for supporting us, and most especially for supporting Jeremy,” Arturo Diaz wrote.

Logan faces two first-degree felonies: Injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member.

Logan also allegedly struck his 65-year-old mother, Cynthia Logan, with the bat, according to Fox 7.

“As the investigation continues, we are in constant communication with the District Attorney’s Office while awaiting autopsy results,” The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department’s newest statement reads. “Upon receipt of the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office’s findings, and if warranted, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the District Attorney’s Office will present the case to a grand jury for the charges to be enhanced to Capital Murder.”

Jeremy’s GoFundMe page has raised more than $324,000.