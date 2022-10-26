CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A Canton man has been charged with murder after another man was found shot in the head near the back steps of a home.

According to Canton Police, shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, officers were called to the 1200 block of 16th Street S.W. in reference to a “trouble call.” While on their way, officers were notified there had been a shooting.

When police arrived, they found 31-year-old Travis Charles laying near the back steps.

Police say, Charles was unresponsive. He was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they arrested 48-year-old Shaun Cunningham at the scene without incident. Cunningham has been charged with Murder, a felony of the first degree. Detectives believe the incident stems from a child custody dispute.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.