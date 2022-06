CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a driver who hit a child in the street and left the scene.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday at Kinsman Rd. and E. 93rd St. EMS tells FOX 8 they transported an 11-year-old boy to the hospital in critical condition.

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

According to FOX 8 crews at the scene, pieces of the vehicle were left in the road. Police say cameras in the area were working, and they have a good description of the vehicle involved.