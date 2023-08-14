CUMBERLAND COUNTY, North Carolina (WJW) – An 11-year-old boy faces manslaughter charges for a shooting death that happened at his North Carolina home in July.

On July 25, deputies arrived at a home in Fayetteville, on a report of an 8-year-old girl who had been shot.

Jenesis Dockery died two days later.

According to WTVD, Jenesis and her sibling had been dropped off at their babysitter’s home that day.

Investigators say the 11-year-old got a hold of a gun and shot Jenesis in the back of the head, according to WTVD.

The attorney for Jenesis’ family says there were two guns involved in the case, and that both were stolen.

The 11-year-old has not been identified.