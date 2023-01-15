BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A family is displaced following a house fire that broke out early Sunday morning.

Brunswick Hills firefighters were called to Substation Road around 5:20 a.m. for reports a fire was coming through the second floor and roof of a home.

All residents were outside the house when firefighters arrived, but one child was taken to the hospital for burns. The child’s status is not known at this time.

The fire was finally under control just before 7 a.m., with firefighters saying they were unable to save several family pets from the blaze.

A space heater situated near some combustibles was what started the fire, firefighters determined.

After losing everything but one of their vehicles, the Brunswick City Schools and Brunswick Hills Police Department are collecting clothing and gift cards for the family. Head here to see what is needed at this time.