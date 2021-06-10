Child among three dead in Florida supermarket shooting

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead after a shooting inside a Florida supermarket.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a man, woman and child died in the shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

Police said during a press conference it’s possible the three knew each other. It’s not known what led up to the shooting.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in the statement Thursday that the shooter is among the dead.

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral