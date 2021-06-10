Child among three dead in Florida supermarket shooting

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead after a shooting inside a Florida supermarket.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a man, woman and child died in the shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.
Police said during a press conference it’s possible the three knew each other. It’s not known what led up to the shooting.
Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in the statement Thursday that the shooter is among the dead.
Further information was not immediately available.