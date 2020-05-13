Chickens perish in Newbury Township barn fire

NEWBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) ⁠— A fire broke out early this morning on a Newbury Township property.

One passerby noticed smoke coming out of the property’s barn around 6 a.m. and alerted the homeowner. Once the Newbury Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene, the fire had consumed most of the building and was in danger of spreading to other structures, including the owner’s house.

It is believed the fire was started in the chicken coup attached to the 200-year-old barn.

All of the chickens died from the fire, but no other animals or humans were injured.

Firefighters from multiple departments helped extinguish the blaze, and left the property at 10 a.m.