Chick Vennera, ‘The Golden Girls’ actor, passes away at 74

(WJW) — Actor Chick Vennera, who appeared on several TV shows including “The Golden Girls,” has passed away.

Deadline reports his daughter, Nicky Vennera, confirmed he passed away from cancer at his California home Wednesday. He was 74.

UNITED STATES – APRIL 29: THE GOLDEN GIRLS – 9/24/85 – 9/24/92, CHICK VENNERA, ESTELLE GETTY, RUE MCCLANAHAN, BETTY WHITE, BEA ARTHUR, (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

UNITED STATES – APRIL 29: THE GOLDEN GIRLS – 9/24/85 – 9/24/92, BETTY WHITE, RUE MCCLANAHAN, CHICK VENNERA, BEA ARTHUR, ESTELLE GETTY, (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

DIFF’RENT STROKES – “Arnold’s Tangled Web” – Airdate: January 31, 1986. (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) GARY COLEMAN;CHICK VENNERA

Deadline reports he voiced characters for “Animaniacs” and “Batman Beyond.”

He played Pepe, a boxer, and Enrique Mas, a TV personality, on “The Golden Girls” in the 1980s.

He also starred as Marv Gomez on “Thank God It’s Friday,” and on shows “Different Strokes,” “JAG,” “Mad About You,” and “Night Court,” among many others.

Actor John Mariano posted about his death on Facebook.

He wrote: “We worked together on “STEVEN SPIELBERG’S ANIMANIACS”. We were ”the Goodfeathers.” He’s an amazing talent, but more so, an amazing person. I can go on, but I think you all get what I’m trying to say. Gentle rest grant unto thee, Chick.

Love Always, John”