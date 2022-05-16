AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A group of workers at the Cuyahoga Falls Chick-fil-A are volunteering at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank on Monday afternoon with a surprising twist.

The Cuyahoga Falls location is currently closed for three months while the restaurant gets a face-lift.

Its 110 employees are still receiving their normal wage thanks to the Owner Erich Weiss’ plan to save for the expense for a few years.

In return, he’s asking his employees to volunteer their time to a few nonprofits.

Weiss is volunteering alongside the group of employees who have visited the foodbank frequently over the past few months.

To learn more about or to donate to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, click here.