Chick-fil-A opening soon in Parma, gifts 18 University Hospitals employees free meals for a year

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Chick-fil-A is opening a fresh location in Parma this week. And while new franchises normally offer the first 100 customers a year’s worth of free meals, the pandemic has changed that.

Looking to prevent a crowd, the restaurant instead opted to award 18 lucky University Hospitals Parma Medical Center employees the meals — enough for one free meal, per week, over a year’s time.

The medical center is just across the way from where the new restaurant is opening Thursday, Jan. 21, at 6676 Ridge Road.

Photo courtesy University Hospitals

“I was actually born right across the street from my restaurant at UH Parma Medical Center, so I have a deep connection to this city and the people who live here,” owner Sheilla Lienerth said in a statement. “I look forward to taking good care of my Parma neighbors and team members, and I hope I can inspire them to also take good care of each other.”

The winning employees were picked at random and represent workers from different departments at the clinic.

A new Chick-fil-A is also opening in Brunswick Jan. 21.