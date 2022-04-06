WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans are getting one more fast food chicken option with a brand new Chick-fil-A opening at the Promenade at Crocker Park this week.

The location is welcoming customers starting bright and early at 6:30 a.m. on April 7 for their grand opening.

Photo courtesy Stark Enterprises

“We’re very excited to now offer one of the most popular fast-food dining options in the country right here at Crocker Park,” Lidia Richani of Stark Enterprises said in a statement.

The location at 30115 Detroit Road is employing about 150 people, full time and part time, and is owned and operated by an independent franchiser.

Chick-fil-A started in Georgia back in 1946, and has since expended to nearly 3,000 restaurants around the country.