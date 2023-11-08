*Attached video: New Day Cleveland at Chick-fil-A

(WJW) – Chick-fil-A is getting into the holiday spirit with the return of festive menu items and even some new ones this season.

Starting Nov. 13, guests can once again order a Peppermint Chip Milkshake, which “features chips of peppermint bark, topped off with whipped cream and a cherry,” according to the fast food chain’s website.

Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

New this year, Chick-fil-A is introducing the Peppermint Ice Coffee and Peppermint Chip Coffee.

The holiday beverages will be available at restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

Chick-fil-A is also offering festive merchandise on its online store, including sweaters, blankets and a sleeping bag themed to look like a chicken sandwich bag.

Earlier this year, the company released a digital cookbook for Chick-fil-A fans to make meals at home.